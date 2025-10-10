Watch CBS News
Crime

"Significant police presence" in Mounds View neighborhood Friday afternoon

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Authorities in the northern Twin Cities suburb of Mounds View, Minnesota, report there is "a significant police presence" in the city Friday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., the Mounds View Police Department said the law enforcement activity was centered at 8400 block of Red Oak Drive.

inx-mounds-view-police-incident-101025.jpg
Three law enforcement vehicles are parked on the 8400 block of Red Oak Drive during the afternoon of Oct. 10, 2025. WCCO

"Please avoid the area at this time to allow officers to work safely and efficiently," the department said.

WCCO has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue