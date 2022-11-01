Mounds View lifts precautionary boil water advisory

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. -- A precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted in Mounds View.

On Monday, city officials said water in the city had the potential to be contaminated due to a short period of lost pressure in the water mains.

"A loss of water pressure means that contamination could have entered our drinking water distribution system. There is a slight chance that the drinking water may contain bacteria that could make you sick," a city release said.

The city reported Tuesday that all lab samples were free from bacteria.

City officials reported that the Minnesota Department of Health recommended residents flush their plumbing system by running every cold water faucet for at least five minutes, or until the water runs noticeably colder.

"The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank you for your patience," officials said.

More information is available here.