Mound residents stuck with unsafe drinking water due to elevated levels of manganese

MOUND, Minn. -- Water is something we use every day. To brush our teeth, bathe and cook with. We need to drink water to survive. You expect when you pay for water at your home, it will be clean and safe to drink. For one local community, that's not the case.

People who live in Mound already pay some of the highest water bills in the state because of prior infrastructure improvements. And as WCCO found out, their water isn't safe and a solution isn't coming anytime soon.

When people in Mound turn on their tap, the water sometimes has a rusty tint to it. But the discoloration isn't the biggest problem.

"The issue is that not only are we paying excessive amounts for our water bills, but you can't drink the water that you're paying for," resident Heidi Peterson said.

Peterson and her family is just one of thousands finding alternatives to drinking the tap water.

"We have a lot of bottled water in our fridge and our garage," Peterson said. "We either do that or we just kind of drink it and hope for the best."

Two years ago, the city alerted residents the water supply had too much of an element called manganese in it. Both of the city's wells tested over new health guidelines set by the state. Elevated levels can pose a health risk, especially for infants and elderly people.

"It just keeps going and there's never really a solution," Peterson said.

Her family still uses the water for some things, like showering, brushing teeth, boiling eggs, and washing clothing. Families are told there are a few options that come at a cost. Using water filters, installing a filtration system or buying bottled water can reduce manganese levels. But they want a real solution from the city.

"I don't know of any public utility provider who doesn't have a drinkable-at-the-faucet goal for their level and quality of service, and right now we're falling short of that without intervention at the household level. And nobody wants to rely on that intervention at the household level," city manager Eric Hoversten said.

Hoversten says the city doesn't have reserves to pay for the filtration plant needed to reduce the mineral in the well water. The price tag is $36 million.

"We've known about this for two years now. The challenge is the financial burden and figuring out how to execute a project like this without driving financial hardship into so many of our families," Hoversten said.

So they're turning to the legislature for help. Even if the state approves the funding, it would take another three years to fix the problem.

"It does take time to build a water treatment plant and that's, you know, obviously if we get funding for it," Mayor Jason Holt said.

Mound's new mayor says they're working with lawmakers. He asks people who live in the city to write to them, too.

"It goes a lot farther if you have a stack of papers from residents that say: 'We deserve better water. Please give us this money for a water treatment plant in our town,'" Holt said.

Resident Lisa Rosenthal was able to add an expensive filtration system to her home. But she worries about the people who can't afford to find alternatives now or for years to come.

"It's a serious problem that really needs attention," Rosenthal said. "It's unhealthy to drink...and it's a health hazard. And if you can imagine Mound has a population largely on a fixed income."

They say they feel like they're living in limbo.

"My hope is that someone kind of comes to the rescue," Peterson said.

And hope the city's funding plan works this year.

"Give us a timeline so that we have a definite answer to when this situation will be resolved," Peterson said.

The state health department said Mound isn't the only city dealing with high levels of the mineral in the water. Sixty-six other communities, like Ramsey and Lino Lakes, have notified residents about elevated levels.

The health department has more information on manganese here. Mound also has information here. There is also a list of water systems that notified customers about having too much manganese in the water here.