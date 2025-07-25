Motorcyclist killed in crash southeast of Rochester, state patrol says

Wildfire smoke lingers in Minnesota, and more headlines

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday morning just southeast of Rochester, Minnesota.

It happened at about 10:48 a.m. in Marion Township on Highway 14 at Chester Avenue Southeast, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The victim, a 52-year-old St. Charles man, was travelling westbound on the highway when he collided with a pick-up truck headed east. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the pick-up, a 53-year-old Maple Grove man, was not hurt. He was not wearing a seat belt during the crash, the state patrol said.

The fatal accident is still under investigation, and the state patrol said alcohol wasn't involved.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says, as of Thursday, there have been 191 traffic-related deaths in the state this year.