Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase, crashing in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A motorcyclist was arrested Saturday after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Minneapolis.

The chase began in Coon Rapids, where local police say officers attempted to pull over the motorcyclist on Highway 610 for not having a license plate. However, officers in the northern Minneapolis suburb quickly gave up the chase as the motorcyclist sped off.

Not long after, troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol noticed the motorcycle on eastbound Interstate 94. When troopers attempted to stop the motorcycle, the rider again sped off.

A police chase of a motorcyclist just went through Minneapolis on Interstate 94 before exiting on West Broadway.



We are working to confirm details. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/4sMXRyCjMU — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) July 9, 2022

Video from MnDOT traffic cameras show the motorcycle speeding by other vehicles on the freeway. Like their counterparts in Coon Rapids, the troopers called off the chase, citing safety concerns.

Yet, troopers say they caught up with the motorcyclist after the rider got off the freeway at Broadway Avenue and crashed into a car.

The rider suffered minor injuries, the state patrol says. Officers booked the rider into the Hennepin County Jail.