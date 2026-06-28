2 hurt when motorcycle collides with deer in northeastern Minnesota, sheriff says

Two people were hurt when the motorcycle they were on struck a deer Saturday evening in northeastern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred just after 7 p.m. in Meadowlands Township, about 40 miles northwest of Duluth.

The two riders were traveling southbound on Highway 7 when "a deer entered the roadway" near Highway 133, the sheriff's office says.

The motorcycle driver, a 39-year-old man from Sturgeon Lake, and his passenger, a 36-year-old North Branch woman, suffered injuries not considered life threatening.

The sheriff's office says both riders are recovering at Essential Health hospital in Duluth.