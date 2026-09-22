Minnesota mother hears her daughter's heartbeat again a year after she died in a fire

A Minnesota girl's legacy lives on inside another woman she never knew.

Sandra Segebart received Autumn Paulson's donated heart last summer after Paulson died in a fire. Segebart drove all the way from Oklahoma to thank Paulson's mother, Stephanie Scharbach.

She also brought along a surprise: a stethoscope, so Scharbach could hear her daughter's heartbeat once again.

"It's different. You know, obviously, she's got my daughter in her. So, I think of it all as kinda like Autumn. So, it's just very confusing," said Scharbach.

"Just living through me, I feel it's keeping me alive," said Segebart.

At the gathering, the group played the movie "Angels in the Outfield" on a makeshift screen, all to remember an angel in Autumn.

Scharbach estimates that hundreds of families could be impacted by her daughter's donated organs.