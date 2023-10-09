Chicago area mother and daughter are missing in Israel after Hamas attack Chicago area mother and daughter are missing in Israel after Hamas attack 01:32

CHICAGO (CBS) – A North Shore mother and daughter are among those missing in Israel following this weekend's surprise attack by Hamas.

Family and friends fear they were taken hostage in Gaza. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke to a family rabbi.

One of the missing women lives in north suburban Evanston. Her rabbi told CBS 2 she was in Israel with her daughter, visiting family for the high holidays. The village they were in was targeted by Hamas fighters, and they haven't been heard from since the attack.

Hamas has taken responsibility for dozens of kidnappings and hostages in its surprise attack in Israel. The death toll among Americans has risen to 11.

Judith and Natalie Raanan were in Nahal Oz, a kibbutz in southern Israel near Gaza that was attacked by militants over the weekend.

Northshore mother and daughter feared to have been taken hostage in Gaza.



Judith is a congregant of Chabad of Evanston where Rabbi Meir Hecht said the family has not had contact from either Judith or her daughter Natalie since the attack, and they fear the worst.

"Apparently from the information that we have at this time, it seems like they've been abducted, the two of them, mom and daughter to Gaza," Hecht said. "And we are praying for their well-being and for their safety of all of our brothers and sisters in the land of Israel."

Loved ones described Judith as a generous and giving woman, and they're asking for any information on the Raanans' physical condition and whereabouts.

"She's like extended family to use," Hecht said. "She's always bringing things over for the children, just one of those giving, friendly people."

He added, "I'm in terrible pain. We just want to do something."

Natalie recently graduated from Deerfield High School. Monday night, Principal Dr. Kathryn Anderson informed students and their families, "Sadly, we know that many students and families have been impacted by the tragic events in Israel. It is with great sadness that I share we have received word that DHS alumna, Natalie Raanan (Class of 2023), who was visiting family in Israel, has been reported missing."

CBS 2 was told the family in the Chicago area have been in touch with the U.S. embassy as officials try to track down Judith and Natalie.