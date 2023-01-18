Most workers would clock in on vacation if it meant extending their trip
The way many people work has changed a lot since the start of the pandemic.
A new survey shows 80% of remote or remote-flexible workers say they'd be willing to work on vacation, if it meant extended their trip.
Nearly half say they'd just as likely work on vacation as they would from their local coffee shop.
