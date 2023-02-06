More workers believe Monday is their most productive day
Today is Monday, of course, so does it feel like you're getting a lot done?
A new survey shows most people say Monday is their most productive day at work. Among introverts, that figure bounces up to nearly 40%.
The survey also suggests that people believe moving to a hybrid work model has improved workers' communication skills.
