More workers believe Monday is their most productive day

/ CBS Minnesota

Today is Monday, of course, so does it feel like you're getting a lot done?

A new survey shows most people say Monday is their most productive day at work. Among introverts, that figure bounces up to nearly 40%.

The survey also suggests that people believe moving to a hybrid work model has improved workers' communication skills.

