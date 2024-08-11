More sunshine in Minnesota with temps closer to average Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS — A high-pressure system will bring more sunshine to Minnesota as the weekend wraps up.

It'll be another cool start to the day on Sunday, but temperatures are expected to warm to levels closer to average - the upper 70s - by the afternoon.

Southwestern Minnesota may see some rain in the evening, but most of the state will be dry. That system will bring some cloud coverage by dusk and beyond.

That cloud coverage may impact the ability to see the Perseid meteor shower, which is peaking Sunday and Monday during the late evening and overnight hours.

If dry conditions remain through the evening, it will be the first entirely dry weekend since the end of June and only the fourth dry weekend since the beginning of April.

Further out, it's looking more likely that a few showers will arrive in Minnesota on Wednesday or Thursday. Thunderstorms may also be possible late in the week.

Temperatures will hover in the upper 70s most of the week.