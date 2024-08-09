Watch CBS News
Here's when you can see the Perseid meteor shower in Minnesota

By Adam Del Rosso

MINNEAPOLIS — The peak of a popular summer meteor shower is coming up this weekend.

The Perseids, one of the best shows of the year, are already underway. However the most dazzling part of the display takes place Aug. 11 and Aug. 12.

The show will compete with the light from a waxing crescent moon that won't set until a little before 11 p.m.

Therefore, the best time to catch the meteor shower will be after 11 p.m. Sunday until dawn and 11 p.m. Monday until dawn.

Even with the moon, NASA says up to 100 meteors could be visible each hour. 

meteor-shower-tips.png
WCCO

They say you can look in any direction, but they'll be originating in the northeast sky from the constellation Perseus.

The NEXT Weather forecast is calling for a partly cloudy sky Sunday night with evening temperatures falling through the 60s. 

cloud-cover-forecast.png
WCCO

Fewer clouds are expected Monday night.

The Perseids will continue through Aug. 24.

