More flight cancellations and delays at MSP Airport Monday, many for Delta Air Lines customers

MINNEAPOLIS — Flight cancellations and delays continue at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Monday, several days after global technology outages brought major disruptions to the airline industry.

According to Flight Aware, there have been just over 102 cancellations and 50 delays at MSP as of 8:15 a.m., with a majority of those flights being from Delta Air Lines.

On Saturday, Delta announced that operational recovery efforts are continuing and apologized for the disruptions its many customers are experiencing. A travel waiver has been extended for customers who booked travel between Friday and Saturday. Customers who have encountered expenses due to delays or cancellations can submit eligible expenses for reimbursement.

Crowds as seen on Friday amid the global outage. WCCO

WCCO spoke with a North Carolina woman who, along with 16 other travelers, has been stuck at MSP over the weekend due to the tech outage. Melissa Vestal has a flight booked for Monday, but others in her party have yet to be so lucky.

On Friday, a Microsoft outage caused by a CrowdStrike software glitch caused mass flight cancellations and delays nationwide, including at MSP. Everything from airlines to banks, TV stations, health and emergency response systems, and anyone who relies on Microsoft's 365 apps were impacted.

Officials with the Metropolitan Airports Commission said the outage happened during the busiest summer MSP has seen in five years.

CrowdStrike provides antivirus software to Microsoft for its Windows devices, and many industries globally — from banking to retail to health care — use the company's software to protect against breaches and hackers. CrowdStrike said it has since identified the problem in its software and stressed this was not a cyber attack.