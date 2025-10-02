Moose roaming Fargo should be left alone, police say

Minnesota's moose population is stable, but down over 2 decades

Police in Fargo, North Dakota, are asking the public to stay away from a moose roaming the city.

"If you see the moose, please stay away and admire from a safe distance," the Fargo Police Department said on social media. "Never try to feed or interact with it. Giving it space keeps both you and the moose safe."

Police did not say where the moose had been seen, but said the animal "may look calm, but they can be unpredictable and dangerous if approached."

The department said it is "keeping a close eye" on the moose as it makes its way out of town.

"Moose sightings are not uncommon anywhere in the state," the North Dakota Game and Fish Department said, "and as the population has expanded, individual moose on occasion have wandered into towns and cities where they warrant real safety concerns."

Note: The video above originally aired March 5, 2024.