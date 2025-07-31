Moorhead public works truck driver fatally struck 9-year-old boy in crosswalk, officials say
Authorities in northwestern Minnesota are investigating after a city truck driver fatally struck a young boy late Thursday morning.
The incident happened at approximately 11:44 a.m. at the intersection of 40th Street and 14th Street in Moorhead, according to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol.
A 64-year-old man from West Fargo, North Dakota, had been driving a 2018 Mack 700 Straight Truck northbound on 14th Street when it struck a 9-year-old boy in the crosswalk at 40th Avenue. Officials confirmed the truck involved was a public works vehicle.
The truck driver did not suffer any injuries. The boy died at the scene of the crash.
Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.