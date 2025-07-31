Watch CBS News
Moorhead public works truck driver fatally struck 9-year-old boy in crosswalk, officials say

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Authorities in northwestern Minnesota are investigating after a city truck driver fatally struck a young boy late Thursday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 11:44 a.m. at the intersection of 40th Street and 14th Street in Moorhead, according to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

A 64-year-old man from West Fargo, North Dakota, had been driving a 2018 Mack 700 Straight Truck northbound on 14th Street when it struck a 9-year-old boy in the crosswalk at 40th Avenue. Officials confirmed the truck involved was a public works vehicle.

The truck driver did not suffer any injuries. The boy died at the scene of the crash. 

Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

