Moorhead police searching for endangered boy, 13, last seen a month ago

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Read Full Bio
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Police in northwestern Minnesota are seeking the public's help in finding an endangered 13-year-old boy who went missing last month.

The Moorhead Police Department says Russell Pavon Benitez has not been seen since June 13.

russell-pavon-benitez.jpg
Russell Pavon Benitez, 13, was last seen in Moorhead, Minnesota, on June 13, 2025. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Benitez is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last known to be wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on Benitez's whereabouts should contact the Moorhead Police Department at 701-451-7660.

