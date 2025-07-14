Moorhead police searching for endangered boy, 13, last seen a month ago

Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s burglary trial set to start, and more headlines

Police in northwestern Minnesota are seeking the public's help in finding an endangered 13-year-old boy who went missing last month.

The Moorhead Police Department says Russell Pavon Benitez has not been seen since June 13.

Russell Pavon Benitez, 13, was last seen in Moorhead, Minnesota, on June 13, 2025. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Benitez is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last known to be wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on Benitez's whereabouts should contact the Moorhead Police Department at 701-451-7660.