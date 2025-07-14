Moorhead police searching for endangered boy, 13, last seen a month ago
Police in northwestern Minnesota are seeking the public's help in finding an endangered 13-year-old boy who went missing last month.
The Moorhead Police Department says Russell Pavon Benitez has not been seen since June 13.
Benitez is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last known to be wearing a black shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with information on Benitez's whereabouts should contact the Moorhead Police Department at 701-451-7660.