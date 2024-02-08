Man found dead inside burning camper in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A man was found dead Thursday morning inside a burning camper in northwestern Minnesota.

The Moorhead Police Department says the camper, which was connected to a pickup truck, was spotted on fire at about 6:15 a.m. near the Fargo-Moorhead Coca-Cola Bottling Company off First Avenue North.

The victim has not been identified and his cause of death, and the cause of the fire, are still under investigation.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's office is assisting police and the Moorhead Fire Department with the case.