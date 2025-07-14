"Active incident" prompts shelter-in-place order in Moorhead, alert says

Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s burglary trial set to start, and more headlines

Authorities are asking residents on the outskirts of the western Minnesota city of Moorhead to shelter in place Monday morning.

According to an alert from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, there is an "active incident" near 40th Avenue South and 23rd Street South.

Authorities advise those in the area to stay inside and lock their doors and windows. Everyone else should avoid the area.

The alert gave no details about what prompted the order to take shelter.

This story will be updated.