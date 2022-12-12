Monday morning crash in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – One person is dead and three others have sustained life-threatening injuries following a crash Monday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevy Suburban was traveling at a high rate of speed north on Interstate 35W when it lost control and rolled off the interstate and onto Johnson Street.
The driver, a 41-year-old man from St. Paul, was killed, per the patrol. Three passengers -- two men from Little Canada, ages 28 and 31, and a 37-year-old Minneapolis man -- were hospitalized with grave injuries.
Authorities say some of the occupants were not wearing seat belts.
Information on this crash is limited. Check wcco.com for the latest updates.
