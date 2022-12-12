Watch CBS News
Monday morning crash in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – One person is dead and three others have sustained life-threatening injuries following a crash Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevy Suburban was traveling at a high rate of speed north on Interstate 35W when it lost control and rolled off the interstate and onto Johnson Street.

The driver, a 41-year-old man from St. Paul, was killed, per the patrol. Three passengers -- two men from Little Canada, ages 28 and 31, and a 37-year-old Minneapolis man -- were hospitalized with grave injuries.

Authorities say some of the occupants were not wearing seat belts. 

Information on this crash is limited. Check wcco.com for the latest updates.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 8:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

