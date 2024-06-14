Moments of excitement and grief as Deshaun Hill's teammates walk the stage without him

Gratitude and grief as Deshaun Hill's sister walks the stage at graduation for him at graduation

MINNEAPOLIS — In between the cheers and excitement, moments of sadness as North High School students walked across the stage to get their diplomas.

Friday, Deshaun Hill Jr., who starred in the 'Boys in Blue' documentary with his North High teammates was also supposed to walk across this stage, instead his seat was empty.

WCCO

His sister, Talina Hill, crossed the stage for him as hundreds of people cheered her on.

"I wish he was here to do it," Talina said.

That chance was taken from him when he was shot and killed walking to the bus stop in 2022.

A jury convicted Cody Fohrenkam and a judge sentenced him to nearly four decades behind bars.

But then, two weeks ago, the Minnesota Court of Appeals threw out the conviction ruling some of his statements to police, were obtained illegally.

"It's like he died all over again, that's what it felt like, a slap in the face, he died all over again, they don't care," said Tuesday Sheppard, Hill's mother.

In a video message, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty promising to do the very best to make sure the person who murdered Hill is held accountable.

Sheppard believes anyone who kills a child should do life in prison.

His family says the will continue to fight for justice and work to ensure other kids are safe.

Sheppard plans to place the diploma next to her son's ashes.