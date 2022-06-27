Watch CBS News
Mohamed Noor to be released from prison Monday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed a woman is preparing to be released from prison Monday.

Mohamed Noor's release comes just under five years after the deadly shooting that landed him behind bars.

The 36-year-old former Minneapolis police officer was transferred to an undisclosed facility last week in preparation for Monday's release.

Noor has been serving his sentence out of state in connection with the 2017 shooting death of Justine Rusczcyk Damond.

Ultimately, the Minnesota Supreme Court tossed out his murder conviction and resentenced him to four years and nine months
for manslaughter.

Noor served part of his time at Minnesota's maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights, but was transferred to a facility in North Dakota for safety in 2019.

Right now, it's unclear exactly where he's being held out of state, or if he will return to Minnesota.

According to the Department of Correction's website, Noor will be on supervised release until January 24, 2024.

