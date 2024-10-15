Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing $40+ million in Feeding Our Future fraud case

MINNEAPOLIS — A 51-year-old Savage man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for his role in the Feeding Our Future COVID relief fraud case.

Mohamed Jama Isamli was convicted of one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering following a six-week trial.

U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger says Isamli owned and operated Empire Cuisine and Market LLC, a for-profit restaurant that participated in the scheme as a vendor for other sites and to launder fraudulent proceeds.

Isamli and his co-defendants received more than $40 million in fraudulent funds from the Federal Child Nutrition Program, according to court documents.

Isamli was among the first of 70 defendants to stand trial in what federal authorities have called "the largest pandemic fraud in the United States." In all, the scheme diverted $250 million in federal funds during a time when the rules were relaxed in order to keep the U.S. economy running.

The founder of the nonprofit, Aimee Bock, has maintained her innocence. Eighteen others have pleaded guilty. Prosecutors accused the defendants of spending money on luxury cars, jewelry, travel and property. Just a fraction of the funds went to feed low-income children.

Isamli's prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. He has also been ordered to pay nearly $48 million in restitution.

Isamli's trial, which included six other co-defendants, was made more complicated when a juror reported that she'd received a $120,000 bribe with the promise of more if she voted to acquit the seven accused in the case. Five people were charged in connection to the bribe.