Factions within Democratic party fight for control of Minneapolis City Council

Ahead of the upcoming election, there's a battle happening in Minneapolis — along with other communities across the country — between Democratic Socialists and party moderates.

After George Floyd's murder, a majority of Minneapolis City Council members gathered in a park and held a banner saying "Defund the Police." It prompted a nationwide movement and a backlash across the country. For the next four years, Republicans would brand Democrats as the party that is against law enforcement.

"There is absolutely no doubt that the 'Defund the Police' movement might have felt good in the moment. It had long-term brand consequences for the Democratic Party," said Abou Amara, a Democratic analyst.

Amara went on to say Democrats lost credibility in swing states in the aftermath of the movement.

In Minneapolis city elections, Democratic Socialists and their supporters gained control of the City Council in 2021 and again in 2023. There was paralysis at City Hall, with Mayor Jacob Frey issuing a record eight vetoes in 2024.

In 2025, Frey and his supporters are not just running against mayoral candidate Sen. Omar Fateh, who is aligned with Democratic Socialists. In an unprecedented move, the moderates are running against a block of City Council candidates who are endorsed by or who vote with the DSA.

"I have never seen it from the moderate pragmatic wing of the party. Historically, you have seen energy and movement with the Democratic Socialists, or maybe more of the left flank," said Amara.

The three races that could tip the council either way are Ward 7, where challenger Elizabeth Schaffer has raised $144,000, versus the incumbent Katie Cashman, who has raised $110,000. Amara says Ward 7 is a perfect representation of Minneapolis.

"You've got parts of downtown, single-family neighborhoods, higher-education voters. You've got affordable housing. It's a good microcosm of what's happening in the city. So whichever side of the party is able to win that seat likely portends them having control of the Minneapolis City Council," said Amara.

In Ward 2, challenger Shelley Madore is tied with the incumbent Robin Wonsley with $50,000 raised. Historically, voters have voted more progressively, according to Amara, but he says Madore is gaining momentum.

Meanwhile, in the battle for Uptown's Ward 10, Incumbent Aisha Chughtai has raised $26,000 compared to her challenger Lydia Millard's $82,000. Amara says Uptown experienced trauma in the aftermath of Floyd's murder as businesses shuttered and public safety concerns rose.

"I'm wondering what the sentiment on the ground is with those voters in that neighborhood. Maybe they were on board with 'Defund the Police' four years ago, but that might have changed," said Amara.