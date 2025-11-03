Minnesota's health insurance marketplace open for 2026 enrollment

Minnesota's health insurance marketplace, known as MNsure, is now open for 2026 enrollment, officials said on Monday.

Open enrollment is a period where people can enroll in a private health insurance plan or renew or make changes to a plan they're already on. It began on Friday and runs through Jan. 15.

MNsure said Dec. 15 is the deadline for coverage starting on Jan. 1, and Jan. 15 is the deadline for coverage starting on Feb. 1.

All Minnesotans interested in enrolling will be able to choose plans from at least two health insurance companies, according to the marketplace, and most residents will have choices from three or more.

Officials said they've added two new dental insurance partners — Companion and Humana — for 2026.

"This year, it's more important than ever to shop and compare your options," MNsure CEO Libby Caulum said in the release. "Take advantage of the free, expert help that MNsure offers so you can find the best fit for your needs and budget."

MNsure, according to its website, allows individuals and families to shop, compare and choose health insurance coverage that fit their needs.

Eligible families will save an average of $600 per month and over $7,000 a year through MNsure in 2026, officials said.

"All private plans sold through MNsure are guaranteed to cover the important health care services that people need, like doctor visits, prescription drugs, and emergency care," Caulum said.

Hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans are facing sticker shock with the open enrollment period due, in large part, to the expiration of the Affordable Care Act — or "Obamacare" — tax credits, as well as changes in Medicaid reimbursement under President Trump's so-called "Big Beautiful Bill."

Increases in health care premiums are staggering and may impact anyone who purchases health insurance through MNsure.

State Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold, who oversees insurance rates, told WCCO on Sunday that insurers expect fewer people will have coverage in 2026.

Note: The above video first aired on Nov. 2, 2025.