MnDOT installing speed safety cameras at two construction sites

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says it is installing speed safety cameras at two construction sites in late July.

The cameras are part of a pilot project that will help determine if they improve work zone safety.

According to MnDOT, speed safety cameras installed in other states "have been found to be effective at reducing fatal and life-changing crashes."

The cameras will be installed at the Interstate 35W construction in Burnsville and the Highway 65 construction between Cambridge and north of Braham.

Signs on the road will notify motorists of the cameras. If the camera captures a motorist traveling over the work zone speed limit, they will receive a warning letter in the mail.

Last fall, Minneapolis installed speed cameras at five different intersections across the city. Six months in, officials said speeding declined across all five sites.