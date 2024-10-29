Marc-Andre Fleury stops 26 to lead Wild past Penguins 5-3

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots in what will likely be his final game in Pittsburgh as the Minnesota Wild beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Frederick Gaudreau scored twice and Kirill Kaprizov added a goal and two assists. Kaprizov tied the franchise record with his sixth straight multipoint game. Mats Zuccarello and Jakub Lauko also scored for Minnesota.

Rickard Rakell scored twice and Valtteri Puustinen got his first power-play goal for Pittsburgh.

Sidney Crosby had three assists. Joel Blomqvist stopped 34 shots for Pittsburgh.

Fleury, who turns 40 next month, indicated the 2024-25 season will be his last. Fleury, now in his 21st NHL season, played his 100th game with Minnesota on Tuesday.

He spent the first 13 seasons of his career with Pittsburgh and won three Stanley Cups in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

Pittsburgh traded up to select an 18-year-old Fleury No. 1 in the 2003 NHL Draft and he responded by stabilizing the franchise during a tumultuous time in its history.

Fleury, still a fan favorite in Pittsburgh, acknowledged the crowd following a video tribute during the first television timeout as the beloved goaltender received a standing ovation and loud chants in an emotional moment.

Wild: Minnesota has won five of its last six games.

Penguins: Pittsburgh lost its sixth straight game. Pittsburgh gave up at least four goals for the seventh straight time and the ninth time in 11 games

Pittsburgh held an early 2-0 lead, but Lauko and Gaudreau scored in a 55-second span, as the Wild took control with the next four goals.

Fleury leads virtually all major goaltending categories in Penguins' history, including wins (375), games played (667), shutouts (44), playoff wins (62), playoff games (115) and playoff shutouts (10).

The Wild open a three-game homestand Friday against Tampa Bay. The Penguins continue a three-game homestand Thursday against Anaheim.