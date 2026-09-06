Vincent Janssen scores first 3 MLS goals in Timbers' wild 5-4 victory over Minnesota United

Vincent Janssen scored early in the second half to finish off a hat trick in his first start and fourth MLS appearance, helping the Portland Timbers outlast Minnesota United 5-4 on Saturday night.

Portland (9-10-4) used two goals by Janssen and an own goal by Minnesota United (7-8-8) keeper Drake Callender to jump out to a 3-0 lead in the first 26 minutes.

Janssen scored on a penalty kick in the 11th minute, taking the shot after Cole Bassett was fouled by Minnesota United's Morris Duggan. The 32-year-old scored again in the 26th, six minutes after the own goal.

Minnesota United answered with goals from Marcus Caldeira in the 32nd minute and defender Anthony Markanich in the 38th to cut it to 3-2 by halftime.

Janssen completed his hat trick in the 55th minute, giving the Timbers a 4-3 lead after Caldeira scored for a second time to tie it 3-3 in the 50th.

Kristoffer Velde scored for the sixth time in his second season in the league, using an assist from Antony Alves Santos in the 71st minute for a 5-3 advantage.

Tomás Chancalay capped the scoring two minutes into stoppage time with his third goal of the campaign to set the final margin after subbing into the match in the 72nd minute. Caldeira has four goals on the season and Markanich scored for the seventh time.

James Pantemis finished with three saves for Portland, while Callender stopped one shot for Minnesota United.

The Timbers improve to 7-3-2 at home, while Minnesota United drops to 5-5-2 on the road.

Up next

Minnesota: Hosts FC Dallas on Wednesday.

Portland: Hosts St. Louis City on Wednesday.