Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier named WNBA Player of the Week

MINNEAPOLIS — The WNBA on Tuesday named Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier its Western Conference Player of the Week.

This is the second time Collier has been selected as Player of the Week during the 2024 season and her sixth time overall.

Collier is now tied with Sylvia Fowles for the third-most Player of the Week selections by any Lynx player.

The team says Collier received the award for the games played from Aug. 15 through Aug. 25, where she averaged 25.6 points on 66.2% shooting, 9.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 33.2 minutes per game.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 21: Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx drives past Chelsea Gray #12 of the Las Vegas Aces during the first quarter at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / Getty Images

The star forward helped lead the Lynx to clinch a playoff berth with a 90-80 win over the Indiana Fever on Sunday, scoring 31 points in the game — her fourth time scoring more than 30 points in a single game this season.

In the last four games, Collier scored 111 points on 70.3% shooting, making her the first player ever in the WNBA to score more than 110 points on a 70% or higher shooting over four games.

Collier ranks second in the WNBA for steals, third in rebounds and fourth in scoring, according to the Lynx.

Last month, Collier went to Paris to participate in her second Olympics for Team USA. The team won its eighth straight gold medal by beating France 67-66.

Next, Collier and the Lynx will play the Phoenix Mercury in a two-game road series on Wednesday at 9 p.m.