Minnesota Frost defeated by Ottawa Charge 1-0, marking third loss in a row

Brianne Jenner scored her first PWHL goal less than four minutes into the game, Gwyneth Philips made 22 saves for her first career shutout and the Ottawa Charge beat the Minnesota Frost 1-0 on Tuesday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Ottawa (5-0-2-5) moved past New York for third in the standings with 17 points. It was the Charge's eighth road game this season.

Minnesota (4-3-2-4) has lost three games in a row. The Frost were also held scoreless by New York on Jan. 5.

Ottawa Charge forward Shiann Darkangelo (27) skates with the puck as Minnesota Frost forward Britta Curl-Salemme (77) defends during the third period of a PWHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. Abbie Parr / AP

Ottawa scored after three minutes, 19 seconds when Gabbie Hughes got the puck along the boards and sent a pass in front of the goal to a wide-open Jenner.

Philips, who started in place of Emerance Maschmeyer for the third time this season, recorded the first victory of her career and Ottawa's first shutout of the season. She had six shutouts — and was named Women's Hockey Commissioners Association National goalie of the year, awarded to the most outstanding goalie in Division I — at Northeastern last season.

Ottawa had a player advantage with 3:23 left in the third period after Michela Cava was called for roughing. Then Minnesota pulled its goalie with at 1:09, but did not register a shot on goal.