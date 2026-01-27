Minnesota's new Major League Volleyball team names Pedro Mendes as head coach

Pedro Mendes, a former Gopher volleyball assistant coach, has been named the head coach and general manager of Minnesota's new Major League Volleyball team.

He'll lead the franchise when it launches in January of 2027. The team will play at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul.

"It is an exciting moment for my family and me as we transition into this new professional adventure," Mendes said. "We love Minnesota, and this represents a unique opportunity to continue developing the sport within the state."

Mendes first came to the University of Minnesota in 2022 as a volunteer assistant coach during Hugh McCutcheon's tenure. He returned for the 2024 and 2025 seasons as an assistant coach under current head coach Keegan Cook.

After playing professionally for 10 years, Mendes transitioned to coaching at Ezcasibasi Sports Club, one of the top volleyball teams in Turkey. He also led a Swedish team to their national championships in 2021 and 2022.

At Minnesota, his primary focus was coaching the middle blockers; in 2025, the Gophers finished third in the Big Ten in total blocks and blocks per set.

Pedro Mendes with Gopher middle blocker Lourdes Myers. Gopher Athletics

"We're thrilled for Pedro and his family as he takes the next step in his professional career," said Cook. "I'm thankful for his mentorship of our student-athletes and proud of his development within our program."

MLV Minnesota is one of two professional women's volleyball leagues that will launch teams in Minnesota next year. The MLV team will be run by the same group that operates the Minnesota Wild.

The other, League One Volleyball, has yet to announce a venue.