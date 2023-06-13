Watch CBS News
Circus nonprofit Mission Manduhai raising money for next trip to Mongolia

By Pauleen Le

CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A local nonprofit is inviting you to run away with the circus this weekend for a good cause. 

Mission Manduhai is holding a circus performance on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in St. Paul to raise money for its next trip to Mongolia to combat domestic abuse. 

Chimgee Haltarhuu   CBS News

The nonprofit was started by Chimgee Haltarhuu of St. Paul. 

Originally from Mongolia, she escaped a life of abuse when her circus act was chosen by the famed Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus. She soon traveled the world performing under the big top and eventually made her way to St. Paul where she works as a coach at Circus Juventas. 

She's made 10 trips back to Mongolia in the last 13 years, traveling to some of the country's most rural communities to spread awareness through free circus performances that combine American performers with some of Mongolia's finest. The shows provide people with information about the Mongolian National Center Against Violence. To date, she said she's helped tens of thousands of people escape domestic abuse.

Mission Manduhai's next trip is planned for this August. 

Previewing Mission Manduhai's fundraiser for next Mongolia trip 06:46
Pauleen Le
Pauleen is a journalist with a passion for telling stories. Nothing makes her happier than talking to ordinary extraordinary people, and using beautiful pictures and solid writing to share their amazing stories with the world.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 5:45 AM

