Missing: Nickole Shetka, 43, last seen Sunday in Falcon Heights
Twin Cities police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 43-year-old woman.
Nickole Shetka, 43, was last seen "leaving her temporary residence on foot in Falcon Heights" on Sunday, according to the St. Anthony Police Department.
Shetka is described as a White woman who stands 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.
She was wearing a blue sweatshirt and sweatpants of an unknown color.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 651-767-0640 or call 911.