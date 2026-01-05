Missing: Nickole Shetka, 43, last seen Sunday in Falcon Heights

Twin Cities police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 43-year-old woman.

Nickole Shetka, 43, was last seen "leaving her temporary residence on foot in Falcon Heights" on Sunday, according to the St. Anthony Police Department.

Nickole Shetka St. Anthony Police Department

Shetka is described as a White woman who stands 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

She was wearing a blue sweatshirt and sweatpants of an unknown color.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 651-767-0640 or call 911.