Carver County officials searching for missing 24-year-old believed to be in Minneapolis

Officials in Carver County, Minnesota, are looking for a 24-year-old woman who hasn't been seen by friends or family in more than a month.

Jade Donaldson, 24, was last seen on Sept. 16.

According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, she was last known to be in Minneapolis, in the Lake Street area. Officials believe she may be in an encampment or in a shelter in the area.

Donaldson is described as 5 foot 2 and between 100 and 125 pounds. She has brown hair, though it could be dyed, and green eyes, officials say. They added that she has long hair with tattoos on her arms and thighs, along with gauges in her ears.

Carver County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on Donaldson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Carver County Sheriff's Office at 952-361-1231.