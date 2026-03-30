Missing: Tavian Jovan Williams, 17, last seen in Columbia Heights

Police in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find 17-year-old Tavian Jovan Williams, who went missing on Monday.

Williams was last seen in the area of 51st Avenue Northeast and Washington Street Northeast, just south of Sullivan Lake.

Tavian Jovan Williams Columbia Heights PD

Police say Williams is a Black boy who stands 5 feet 10 inches, weighs about 160 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes. It's unclear what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

"Williams does not have a vehicle or cellphone," police said, adding that his family is "concerned for his welfare."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 763-427-1212.