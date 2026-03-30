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Missing: Tavian Jovan Williams, 17, last seen in Columbia Heights

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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Police in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find 17-year-old Tavian Jovan Williams, who went missing on Monday.

Williams was last seen in the area of 51st Avenue Northeast and Washington Street Northeast, just south of Sullivan Lake.

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Tavian Jovan Williams Columbia Heights PD

Police say Williams is a Black boy who stands 5 feet 10 inches, weighs about 160 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes. It's unclear what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

"Williams does not have a vehicle or cellphone," police said, adding that his family is "concerned for his welfare."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 763-427-1212.

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