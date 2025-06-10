Missing White Bear Lake girl, 17, believed to be in Minneapolis or Woodbury, police say

Police northeast of the Twin Cities are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

The White Bear Lake Police Department says Elle Green was last seen in Bloomington on Sunday. Authorities believe she may be in the Minneapolis or Woodbury area.

Elle Green, 17, was last seen in Bloomington, Minnesota, on Sunday. Minnesota BCA

Green is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Green or knows her whereabouts is asked to call the White Bear Lake Police Department via Ramsey County Dispatch at 651-429-8511 or dial 911.