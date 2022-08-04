Missing: Shasha Thor, 13, last seen in Lakeville on July 29

LAKEVILLE, Minn. – Lakeville police need help to find a missing teenage girl.

Shasha Thor, 13, was last seen late Friday night, and may be in or near Brooklyn Park.

Shasha Thor Lakeville Police

Thor is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She frequently wears a pink bonnet, but no longer wears the braids shown in her photo.

She was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt, black bike shorts and black Crocs with two charms.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 952-322-2323.