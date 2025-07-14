Central Minnesota authorities seek help finding runaway teen Alexavier Flores

Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s burglary trial set to start, and more headlines

Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s burglary trial set to start, and more headlines

Authorities in central Minnesota are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old boy they say ran away earlier this month.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says Alexavier Flores was last seen at his home in Cosmos in the early morning hours of July 6.

Flores is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Alexavier Flores, 15, was last seen leaving his home in Cosmos, Minnesota, on July 6, 2025. Meeker County Sheriff's Office

Investigators believe Flores was in the Minneapolis area on July 9.

Anyone who has seen Flores or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Meeker County Sheriff's Office at 320-693-5400.