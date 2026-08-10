Missing pregnant teen sought by Burnsville police

Police in Burnsville are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl who is approximately six months pregnant, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Law enforcement officials say Isabel King was last known to be in the Burnsville area on July 29 and that there is concern for her safety.

According to the state agency, King is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Isabel King, 17. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Officials say she may be with 24-year-old Tyshawn Glover, the father of her unborn child.

Tyshawn Glover, 24. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Anyone with information on King's whereabouts is asked to call the Burnsville Police Department at 952-322-2323 or 911.