Missing Person: Glen Schnittger, 84, last seen in Owatonna

OWATONNA, Minn. -- Police in Owatonna are asking for the public's help to find 84-year-old Glen Schnittger, who left his home to go to the store on Friday and hasn't been heard of since.

Authorities say he was driving a black 2019 Kia Sorento with Minnesota license plate CNV473. 

Police describe him as 5-foot-8, with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing shorts. Officials do not know where he is headed, and he does not have his cell phone.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Owatonna Police at 507-451-8232.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 4:43 PM

