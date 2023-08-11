Watch CBS News
Missing person: Dominique Curry, 34, last seen walking away from hospital

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

EDINA, Minn. --Authorities in Edina are asking for the public's help in finding a vulnerable adult who walked away from the hospital on Wednesday.

Dominique Curry, 34, was last seen Wednesday morning walking away from M Health Fairview Southdale. Police believe he could be in danger.

He's described as 5-foot-2, weighs roughly 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing dark blue basketball shorts, a black shirt and black shoes.

dominique-curry.jpg
City of Edina

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1600.

