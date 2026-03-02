Missing North St. Paul teen last seen skateboarding to Maplewood, police say

A teenage boy missing from North St. Paul, Minnesota, may be in danger, authorities said.

Javonte Schoonmaker, 16, was last seen Friday at 3 p.m., leaving the 2000 block of Eldridhe Court on a skateboard, the North St. Paul Police Department said. He was heading for Maplewood, Minnesota.

"Javonte has not returned and has not been in communication with family," police said.

Javonte Schoonmaker North St. Paul Police/WCCO

At the time, he was wearing a white T-shirt, black sweatshirt and black athletic pants. He also had a silver cross necklace and a black backpack.

Police described Schoonmaker as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown eyes. He recently shaved his head.

Anyone with information about Schoonmaker is asked to call North St. Paul police at 651-747-2406 or dial 911.