Boyfriend of Isadora Wengel, missing North Dakota woman, charged with murder

Police in North Dakota are investigating the suspected murder of 25-year-old Isadora Wengel and believe critical evidence in the case could be found in Minnesota.

Wengel was reported missing by her father on Jan. 7. He told investigators he hadn't seen his daughter since Dec. 31.

Last week during a press conference, the chief of police said investigators believe Wengel was "heinously murdered" and announced the arrest of her 21-year-old boyfriend Joshua Hite. Hite is charged with murder, accused of killing and dismembering Wengel.

"This is a crime that's hard to imagine someone could commit," Police Chief David Zibolski said.

Hite and Wengel had been dating since August, according to court documents, and he told authorities she had been staying with him since Jan. 1. He said they had an argument on Jan. 4 because he wanted to end their relationship, and that he brought her back to her home on Jan. 5. Hite told investigators she left her cellphone in his car, and he went back to her home later that day to return it. He said no one answered the door and he left the phone on the deck.

Investigators described Hite as "emotionless" and "not forthcoming" during his interviews.

According to court documents, investigators seized plastic sheeting, a bathroom mat, bloody gauze and a blade all containing DNA evidence from Hite's residence.

Fargo police are now asking for the public's help in finding a black storage box with a red lid. In a post on Facebook, the department said, "This tote is considered potentially missing evidence possibly related to the disposal of Wengel's remains or other evidence critical to the investigation."

"In order to bring closure and justice to the family, we need to recover Isadora's body," Zibolski said. "And we're going to ask again for the public's assistance in doing so."

Police believe the 27-gallon container could be in Fargo, Moorhead or Otter Tail County in Minnesota, specifically pointing to Fergus Falls, Elizabeth, Underwood and Battle Lake. Investigators are asking homeowners in these areas to search their properties for anything suspicious. Zibolski said it's possible the tote was buried under snow or placed in a low-lying area.

"She's loved, and she will continue to be loved," said MaLeah Jiminez. "Every single person matters in searching for Izzy and bringing her home."

Jiminez lives in Fargo, says she shares mutual friends with Wengel and is spearheading the effort to search for her. Search efforts will continue on Sunday in Battle Lake around noon.

In an obituary posted online, Wengel is described as "witty, silly, sarcastic, insightful, and incredibly empathetic," as well as 'truly a bright light."

If you have any information about Wengel, contact the Fargo Police Department. Anonymous tips can be submitted.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.