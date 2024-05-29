Missing Moorhead woman may be headed to South Dakota, authorities say

Morning headlines from May 29, 2024

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Authorities are searching for a missing Minnesota woman who may be headed to South Dakota.

Melissa Lohnes, 45, was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in southern Moorhead, according to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

She may be headed to Sisseton, South Dakota with an "unknown acquaintance," authorities said.

Lohnes is described as 5'6", 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a navy blue shirt and gray pants when last seen.

Anyone with information on Lohnes is asked to call the Red River Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.