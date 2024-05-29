Watch CBS News
Missing Moorhead woman may be headed to South Dakota, authorities say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Authorities are searching for a missing Minnesota woman who may be headed to South Dakota. 

Melissa Lohnes, 45, was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in southern Moorhead, according to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Melissa Lohnes City of Moorhead

She may be headed to Sisseton, South Dakota with an "unknown acquaintance," authorities said.

Lohnes is described as 5'6", 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a navy blue shirt and gray pants when last seen. 

Anyone with information on Lohnes is asked to call the Red River Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 3:34 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

