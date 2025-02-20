Police search for missing Minneapolis woman, 69, who has Alzheimer's
Minneapolis police are searching for a missing woman who lives with Alzheimer's disease.
Mary Andrews, 69, was last seen on Wednesday evening near North Lowry and Logan avenue, about a mile north of her home.
Andrews is a Black woman who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 135 lbs. She has bleached-white hair and was wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants and black shoes.
Police say Andrews doesn't have a vehicle or a cellphone.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911. Tips can also be submitted online to Crime Stoppers, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).