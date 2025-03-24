Watch CBS News
Local News

Police in Twin Cities suburb seeking public's help in finding missing man

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of March 24, 2025
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of March 24, 2025 02:15

Police are asking for the public's help in finding an 85-year-old man who was last seen driving in Mounds View, Minnesota Monday morning. 

Officials say Jeffrey Elsesser was driving in the area of Long Lake Road and Mounds View Boulevard around 7 a.m. and has not been seen since that time. 

Elsesser drives a 2002 gray Lexus sedan with the Minnesota license plate NTX-916. 

1774a792-d791-49bb-bdd0-2ab77c88ddf2.jpg
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

He is described by police as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 145 pounds with gray hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a Minnesota Twins cap, a brown plaid shirt and jeans. 

copy-of-yt-batchers-opera-4.jpg
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Police say Elsesser has Alzheimer's disease. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to call the Mounds View Police Department at 651-767-0648.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.