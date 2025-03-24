Police in Twin Cities suburb seeking public's help in finding missing man

Police are asking for the public's help in finding an 85-year-old man who was last seen driving in Mounds View, Minnesota Monday morning.

Officials say Jeffrey Elsesser was driving in the area of Long Lake Road and Mounds View Boulevard around 7 a.m. and has not been seen since that time.

Elsesser drives a 2002 gray Lexus sedan with the Minnesota license plate NTX-916.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

He is described by police as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 145 pounds with gray hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a Minnesota Twins cap, a brown plaid shirt and jeans.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Police say Elsesser has Alzheimer's disease.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to call the Mounds View Police Department at 651-767-0648.