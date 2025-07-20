Watch CBS News
Authorities searching for man who did not resurface from Mississippi River in southern Minnesota

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of July 20, 2025
WCCO digital update: Morning of July 20, 2025 01:16

Authorities in southern Minnesota are searching for a 56-year-old man who went underwater on the Mississippi River and did not resurface.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says the man went missing from Long Point Beach around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Witnesses say a 12-year-old girl entered the water to wade alongside the man, who was a close family friend. While walking along the sandbar, she began flailing her arms in distress.

A nearby boat found the girl in water over her head and pulled her safely and uninjured from the river, according to the sheriff's office. The man went under the water and did not resurface.

Alongside the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office initiated a search for the man.

The search continued on Sunday.

