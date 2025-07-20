Authorities searching for man who did not resurface from Mississippi River in southern Minnesota

Authorities in southern Minnesota are searching for a 56-year-old man who went underwater on the Mississippi River and did not resurface.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says the man went missing from Long Point Beach around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Witnesses say a 12-year-old girl entered the water to wade alongside the man, who was a close family friend. While walking along the sandbar, she began flailing her arms in distress.

A nearby boat found the girl in water over her head and pulled her safely and uninjured from the river, according to the sheriff's office. The man went under the water and did not resurface.

Alongside the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office initiated a search for the man.

The search continued on Sunday.