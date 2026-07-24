Mendota Heights police seek public's help finding missing 89-year-old man

Police in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help in finding an 89-year-old man who was reported missing on Wednesday, officials said.

Edward Hanton left his home on the 1200 block of Aspen Way in Mendota Heights around 3 p.m. Wednesday in his green 2012 Honda CR-V with the Minnesota license plate PSH740.

"Apple AirTag data indicated that Edward was near Highway 48, in Clover Circle, in Cloverdale, Minnesota, which is approximately 10 miles east of Hinckley," Jared Powell, an investigator with the Mendota Heights Police Department, said in a news conference Friday evening. "This location was at approximately 5:15 p.m. [Wednesday]."

Edward Hanton, 89. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Powell added that phone data from around 5:37 p.m. Wednesday shows Hanton's last known location was "possibly near Highway 77 and Highway 35 in Danbury, Wisconsin."

Edward Hanton, 89. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Hanton is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and is bald. Officials say he was wearing a light blue plaid flannel shirt, a dark blue jacket, jeans and brown loafers when he was last seen.

Anyone who sees Hanton or his vehicle is asked to call 911.