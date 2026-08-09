Brooklyn Park police searching for missing 64-year-old man

Police in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, say they're searching for 64-year-old Carlos Evelio Jimenez-Alvarez, who was last seen Saturday.

Jimenez-Alvarez was spotted on a red-and-black bicycle off 73rd Court North and Newton Avenue North.

Carlos Evelio Jimenez-Alvarez Brooklyn Park Police

Police say Jimenez-Alvarez stands 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighs about 165 lbs, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a maroon T-shirt, black shorts, black shoes and a gray baseball hat.

Anyone with information on Jimenez-Alvarez's whereabouts is asked to call the police department via 911 or the Hennepin County Dispatch line at 952-258-5321.