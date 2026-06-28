Missing: Ying Lee, 66, last seen leaving Andover home

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find 66-year-old Ying Lee, who went missing early Sunday morning in Andover, Minnesota.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Lee was last seen leaving his southern Andover residence around 6:23 a.m. Lee is described as an Asian man who stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

Ying Lee Andover Police

He was wearing a green flannel shirt, gray shorts, knee-high red socks and white Crocs.

The sheriff's office says Lee is a Hmong speaker. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 763-427-1212, or 911.