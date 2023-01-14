Watch CBS News
Missing: Kathleen Jo Gimenez last seen Thursday in Mankato

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. -- Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public's help in finding Kathleen Jo Gimenez, who was last seen on Thursday.

Officials say the 21-year-old was seen around 11:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Record Street. She was wearing a red jacket, black pants, and black converse shoes. 

Kathleen Jo Gimenez

She is described as roughly 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs roughly 200 pounds. Authorities say she has not contacted friends or family and her whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or 507-387-8725.

